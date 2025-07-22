Local accountant nominated for two national awards

Suzanne Spicer, founder of Spicer & Co Chartered Accountants in Dunstable

A Dunstable-based accountancy firm has been shortlisted for two prestigious business awards. The Best Businesswomen Awards showcase the innovation and leadership of women who are redefining success in business across the UK. Family-run accountancy practice Spicer & Co is a finalist for Best Business 2025 and founder Suzanne Spicer could win the esteemed Lifetime Achievement award.

"I am so proud to be a finalist in two categories," says Suzanne. "Our accountancy practice has gone from strength to strength during the last 14 years. We pride ourselves on being more than just number crunchers. We're trusted partners to our clients who value our client-centric, innovative approach. It’s fantastic that the hard work of the whole team is recognised within the Best Business category and I’m honoured to be nominated for the Lifetime Achievement award.

"The Best Businesswomen Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of women across all industries, not just accountancy,’ adds Suzanne. ‘It’s a great way of celebrating successful businesswomen across the broadest mix of sectors and we’re looking forward to celebrating with the other finalists at the gala evening."

The winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Night at the Daventry Court Hotel, Daventry, on 10 October when the Gold Winners in each category will be revealed.