Local accountant nominated for two national awards
"I am so proud to be a finalist in two categories," says Suzanne. "Our accountancy practice has gone from strength to strength during the last 14 years. We pride ourselves on being more than just number crunchers. We're trusted partners to our clients who value our client-centric, innovative approach. It’s fantastic that the hard work of the whole team is recognised within the Best Business category and I’m honoured to be nominated for the Lifetime Achievement award.
"The Best Businesswomen Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of women across all industries, not just accountancy,’ adds Suzanne. ‘It’s a great way of celebrating successful businesswomen across the broadest mix of sectors and we’re looking forward to celebrating with the other finalists at the gala evening."
The winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Night at the Daventry Court Hotel, Daventry, on 10 October when the Gold Winners in each category will be revealed.