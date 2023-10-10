Local swim school celebrates a decade in business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Led by owner, Ravneet Bermi, the business has grown to considerable success and popularity over the last 10 years, now with 18 employees and teaching 500 children across 5 pools.

Puddle Ducks Hertfordshire, Luton & Dunstable weathered the challenges faced during the COVID pandemic, thanks to loyal customers and a team that stayed together, quickly getting back up to speed and returning to a normal service as soon as it was possible.

Providing classes for babies and pre-schoolers right through to Swim Academy for school-aged children, Puddle Ducks Hertfordshire, Luton & Dunstable have no plans to slow down. Ravneet commented: “This anniversary is a real testament to our loyal employees and customers who have supported us throughout the years and helped us to build a strong reputation”.

She continued: “Looking back, highlights over the past 10 years include: Expansion of the territory as well as copious local, regional and national awards. As we look forwards to the future and as the business grows, our aim is to continue using the latest techniques and ensure our teaching standards remain high. Children are at the centre of what we do, and we want to continue providing a fantastic experience to suit every child’s needs.”

The swim school takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing highly trained teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly. Puddle Ducks also has small class sizes and incorporates rhyme and movement based on extensive child development research. Through these techniques, they can nurture confidence and encourage natural swimming ability.