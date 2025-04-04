Local wellbeing day for mums awarded Best Buy

The Croft Farm Escape at Great Gaddesden

Local Chilled Mama, Cathy Williams, has been awarded 'Best Buy' by JUNO parenting magazine for her Mama Retreat Days.

Cathy, doula, perinatal educator, and mum of 5, says "There's a saying "Mums hold up the world", well, who's holding up the mums? I wanted to create a day to help them recharge, and to celebrate them as the amazing women they are."

Chilled Mama's Retreat Days take place at The Croft Farm Escape at Great Gaddesden, and give mums, dads, parents, a day off to focus on themselves, to rest, relax, and reconnect with themselves. Many mums feel like they lose who they are; they feel judged, and exhausted. Always caring for others, leaving little time to themselves.

These Mama Retreat Days are more than a nice relax, they offer a reset, a chance to heal, to celebrate, and to accept yourself as the wonderful, unique person and parent.

Labyrinth Walk at Chilled Mama Retreat Day

Kimberly Goldsmith, who nominated Cathy said:

"Cathy is remarkable. She has such a calm, soft and understanding presence, and creates a beautiful space for you to feel held. I attended one of her retreats with my young baby in a sling – my third child – and it was exactly what I needed to find some clarity and direction. The energy between everyone was really special. I left contented and full of nourishment. A truly beautiful experience that I would recommend."

The days involve some unique wellbeing experiences such as forest bathing (yes, you keep your clothes on) and walking a labyrinth, slowing you down, unravelling thoughts and emotions, bringing clarity, and listening to your own wisdom. The retreat days are for mums, dads, parents, and grandparents, for those with little ones, big ones, and empty nests.

As another client said:

Chilled Mamas

"Anyone reading this, don't think about it, do it! I did it last weekend and it was absolutely fabulous. Can't put into words how amazing it was. All women - you deserve this time to yourself. "