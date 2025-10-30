London Luton Airport celebrates back-to-back UKCXA wins

London Luton Airport (LLA) has been named the gold winner of the Best Customer Centric Culture (over 500 employees) category at this year’s UK Customer Experience Awards (UKCXA).

LLA was also presented with the silver award in the Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers category, recognising its service for passengers requiring assisted travel.

The double award success underlines LLA’s commitment to deliver a simple and friendly passenger experience to the millions of passengers who travel through the airport each year. This year, four out of five passengers have rated their experience as very good or excellent, via the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) global benchmarking scheme.

The awards follow last year’s success at the UKCXA event when LLA’s Guest Experience team was named Best Team of the Year and received the gold award in the Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers category.

Neil Thompson, Chief Operating Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “The CX Awards celebrate innovative, market leading customer service strategy and performance across all industries and to receive this recognition for two consecutive years is a huge achievement for everyone at London Luton Airport. Our customer service ethos, and the groundbreaking airport-wide training programme that drives it, is designed to embed exceptional service, collaboration and care across each stage of the simple and friendly passenger experience we work hard to deliver each day.

"These awards are testament to the professionalism and commitment of our teams, and everyone associated with the airport should be immensely proud.”

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, said: “From frontline operations to back-office support, everyone across London Luton Airport plays an important role in making customer experience a shared responsibility and a huge source of pride. Being recognised in this way at the UK Customer Experience Awards reflects our continuing commitment to deliver a simple and friendly passenger experience at LLA, putting people at the heart of everything we do.”

Key highlights for LLA over the past year include:

Becoming the first UK airport to achieve Level 3 of the Airports Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation

Achieving BSI Kitemark for Service Excellence certification – another first for a UK airport

Receiving the highest rating of ‘Very Good’ from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for its service to passengers with reduced mobility and those who require assisted travel

A win in the Airport Achievement category at the 2025 Aviation Industry Awards, recognising strong operational performance and continued investment in passenger facilities