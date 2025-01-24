London Luton Airport first UK airport to achieve ACI accreditation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Luton Airport (LLA) has become the first UK airport to achieve Level 3 of the Airports Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation.

The accreditation programme is designed to build airports' long-term capacity to enhance customer experience management in key areas such as customer understanding, measurement, operational improvement, governance, service innovation and community collaboration.

Participating airports undergo a comprehensive review and training process that includes stakeholder and employee engagement and staff development.

Neil Thompson, Chief Operations Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “London Luton Airport’s participation in the ACI Customer Experience Accreditation programme underlines our commitment to delivering a 360-degree approach to customer experience management and delivery. This accreditation is well deserved recognition for our teams across the terminal and beyond, who are committed to delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience for the millions of people who choose to travel through LLA each year. The hard work doesn’t stop here, however, and everyone at LLA is totally committed to the continued progression of our customer service approach.”

Justin Erbacci, Director General at ACI World, commented: “London Luton Airport has shown excellence in customer experience management in line with the recommended practices and industry standards. This is a great achievement signifying the airport’s focus on continuous improvement of customer experience and services.”

In 2024, LLA was crowned European Airport of the year (10-25 million passengers) at the prestigious ACI EUROPE Best Airport Awards.

LLA was also named Team of the Year (large company) at the 2024 UK Customer Experience™ Awards and received the gold award in the Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers category, in recognition of its services for passengers requiring assisted travel.

Last year, 4 out of 5 passengers rated their experience at LLA as very good or excellent, in the industry’s global benchmarking scheme.