London Luton Airport gets on board with Anchors’ Framework to help deliver Luton 2040

The operator of London Luton Airport (LLA) has joined the Luton Anchors’ Framework, reinforcing its commitment to delivering the town-wide Luton 2040 vision of a healthy, fair, and sustainable town where everyone can thrive.

As the major employer and a key economic driver in Bedfordshire — supporting 28,000 jobs and contributing £830 million per year to the local economy — LLA’s participation marks a step forward in strengthening civic collaboration. The Framework brings together anchor institutions to use their collective influence and resources to increase local wealth and wellbeing.

LLA has pledged to amplify its already substantial contribution across the Framework’s four key areas of focus:

As an Employer : Employment in and around the airport increased by 14% between 2023 and 2024. Local recruitment is key to the airport’s Responsible Business Strategy and its alignment to Luton’s 2040 vision. Last year, half of new recruits came from an LU1 to LU4 postcode. As an accredited Living Wage employer, LLA is actively supporting Luton to become a Real Living Wage Town.

: Employment in and around the airport increased by 14% between 2023 and 2024. Local recruitment is key to the airport’s Responsible Business Strategy and its alignment to Luton’s 2040 vision. Last year, half of new recruits came from an LU1 to LU4 postcode. As an accredited Living Wage employer, LLA is actively supporting Luton to become a Real Living Wage Town. Procurement : In 2024, LLA spent 60% of its supply chain costs with more than 300 businesses within a 25-mile radius of the airport totalling £110 million.

: In 2024, LLA spent 60% of its supply chain costs with more than 300 businesses within a 25-mile radius of the airport totalling £110 million. Environmental Sustainability : The airport has already made strides towards its ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2040, with a multi-million-pound investment in low-carbon, sustainable operational vehicles and car park transfer buses and, achieving Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation, and leading the way across Europe in the adoption of the cleanest, quietest "next-generation" aircraft (totalling 60% of aircraft based at LLA).

: The airport has already made strides towards its ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2040, with a multi-million-pound investment in low-carbon, sustainable operational vehicles and car park transfer buses and, achieving Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation, and leading the way across Europe in the adoption of the cleanest, quietest "next-generation" aircraft (totalling 60% of aircraft based at LLA). Community and Partnership: LLA invests heavily in the local community, contributing over £180,000 in 2024 alone to its Community Trust Fund and Greener Future Fund – benefitting over 19,000 local people. The airport’s Classroom to Careers programme is aimed at supporting local schools and community groups, providing a range of tailored learning opportunities including essential skills and environmental workshops that saw LLA volunteers engaging with over 300 students from 11 local schools in 2024.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive of the London Luton Airport operating company, said: “London Luton Airport is part of the very fabric of the town, and we are excited and proud to support the Anchors’ Framework and be a driving force in the delivery of Luton 2040. Signing up to the Framework reinforces LLA’s continued focus to deliver lasting and meaningful social value, creating new employment opportunities, stimulating the local economy, contributing to the success and wellbeing of local people and playing a vital role in helping to make Luton a healthy, fair and sustainable town where everyone can thrive.”

Councillor James Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth at Luton Council, said: “London Luton Airport is a vital part of Luton’s economy, but also a leading example of what it means to be a responsible employer. Their actions across skills, sustainability, and community investment are already delivering real benefits, and we’re delighted to welcome them formally into the Anchors’ Framework. I'm very grateful for the generosity and civic commitment of our pledgers, and I hope more organisations will come forward to join this important movement.”

To find out more, visit the Step Forward Luton website or email [email protected].