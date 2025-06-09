London Luton Airport highlights wealth of opportunities for local businesses

Last year, LLA invested £110 million in businesses within a 25-mile radius.

Underlining its commitment to support the local economy, London Luton Airport (LLA) is hosting an event for local businesses looking to explore opportunities to work with the airport.

The ‘Meet the buyer' event will take place at LLA’s Centre of Excellence on June 25th and will provide local businesses with a valuable insight into the airport’s procurement and tendering processes.

Last year, LLA invested £110 million in businesses within a 25-mile radius, amounting to 60% of its total annual supply chain spend. The airport’s focus on boosting the local economy means it is now working with more local suppliers than ever. In 2024, over 320 local businesses provided works, goods and services to LLA, a year-on-year increase of more 70 companies joining the airport’s approved supplier list.

Tickets for the event are £75.00 (+ booking fee & VAT) per person, with all proceeds divided between LLA’s two official charity partners, the National Literacy Trust and Tokko Youth Hub. A networking lunch is included in the price.

Click here to register for the event: https://orlo.uk/8ksYz