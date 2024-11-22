London Luton Airport hosts Accessibility Forum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Luton Airport (LLA), easyJet and special assistance provider Wilson James join forces to host the airport’s 10th Accessibility Forum.

The London Luton Airport Accessibility Forum provides an opportunity for passengers with physical, visual or hidden disabilities and local support groups, to tour the airport and to identify new and future opportunities for an enhanced passenger experience for those travelling with additional assistance requirements.

Attendees included the Alzheimer’s Society, Luton Sight Loss Council, JDRF – Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Thomas Pocklington Trust, Colostomy UK, Civil Aviation Authority, Spinal Injuries Association and Rocket Girl Coaching.

The forum provided an opportunity to view the newly refurbished security hall, now fully equipped with next generation state-of-the-art body scanners and CT scanner technology. Attendees were also able to test new help points and preview LLA’s new Assisted Travel lounge that will open in early 2025.

The lounge, currently in its final phase of construction, will accommodate up to 50 passengers with special assistance needs. Facilities will include sensory space, adult changing areas, flight information screens, charging points for wheelchairs and phones, adjustable lighting, drinking water facilities, and a range of seating options.

Andrew Wright, Chair of London Luton Airport Accessibility Forum (LLAAF), commented: “I was delighted to be able to enjoy a sneak preview of the soon to open Assisted Travel Lounge alongside my fellow forum members. It was so encouraging to view such a sizeable, bright, and purpose-built space which is ideally positioned for London Luton Airport’s amenities. A perfect example of co-production at its best, combining the lived experiences and expertise from the Accessibility Forum members and the airport’s design team, the space is designed for the long-term benefit of guests who use London Luton Airport’s Special Assistance services when they fly.”

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, commented: “Now in its tenth year, the London Luton Airport Accessibility Forum continues to provide a hugely effective platform for members to be kept informed of the projects we are undertaking, and to provide valuable feedback that supports London Luton Airport’s commitment to maintaining an accessible and inclusive environment for passengers with special assistance needs. It was exciting to provide our guests with a preview of the soon-to-open Assisted Travel Lounge. We were thrilled at how well it was received as this is an important investment for the airport and the simple and friendly passenger experience that we look to deliver”.

LLA received a ‘good’ rating from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in its annual Accessibility Report, for its provision of services for passengers with special assistance needs, with the CAA praising short waiting times.

In addition, the 2024 UK Customer Experience™ Awards saw LLA scooping the Team of the Year award (large company), as well as the gold award in the category of Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers, in recognition of its services for passengers requiring additional assistance.

Last year, LLA was recognised for its commitment to continuous improvement to customer experience, achieving level 2 of Airports Council International’s (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation programme. The airport also recorded its highest annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) score, with 4.06 out of 5 passengers rating their experience as very good/ excellent.