London Luton Airport is Skytrax best low-cost UK airport

London Luton Airport (LLA) has been named the UK’s best airport for low-cost airlines by Skytrax, a global airport and airline review website, also ranking among the top ten terminals globally.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based entirely on customer feedback and independent surveys that evaluate everything from airport services and facilities to passenger satisfaction and overall experience and is the world’s largest annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

Last year, London Luton Airport was named Best European Airport (10-25 million passengers) by Airports Council International by ACI Europe and in 2023 was named Best UK airport by readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller.

It follows a period of continued investment and transformation at LLA, which has included the launch of the DART* and Luton Airport Express rail service, a £20m upgrade to the latest security technology and an increased choice of shops and restaurants including the largest airside restaurant in the UK.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer of London Luton Airport, commented: "We are thrilled to be named best low-cost airline terminal in the UK, and one of the top ten globally in the Skytrax awards. It reflects the hard work of the incredible teams across London Luton Airport, who are passionate about delivering outstanding value and a simple and friendly passenger experience. It also underlines the commitment of our airline partners, which include several of the biggest low-cost carriers. The recently approved sustainable growth plans for LLA, proposed by the airport owner Luton Rising, pave the way for many more exciting new opportunities to innovate and improve the passenger experience.”

*Owned and operated by the airport owner, Luton Rising