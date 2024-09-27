London Luton Airport launches education programme to inspire next generation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers from London Luton Airport (LLA) have hosted career and skills development workshops for more than 200 local Year 8 and Year 9 students.

Thirty staff from across the airport, including the Operations, Security, Sustainability, Health & Safety and Guest Experience teams, volunteered for the programme, developed in partnership with not-for-profit social enterprise, Skills Builder.

The 'Essential Skills in Aviation’ workshops are designed to provide students with career insights and advice to help prepare for the workplace, as well as opportunities to develop essential, transferable workplace skills. Schools have a choice of three activity themes: early careers talent attraction, sustainability or accessibility.

Nik Jones, HR Director at London Luton Airport, added: “It’s not every day that you get to do something at work that might well change the life direction of another person. It is a powerful thing to be able to positively influence how young people think and feel. As a major local employer for a wide range of professions and trades, London Luton Airport is ideally placed to invest in skills development and education in the community. Our education outreach programme has been led by our amazing sustainability team, supported by colleagues across LLA, many of whom have benefitted from LLA’s own career development programmes. Our aim is to shine a light on the many exciting career pathways that the aviation industry can offer, whilst continuing to make a positive social impact on our local communities.”

Bella Audsley, Employer Development Manager at Skills Builder Partnership, added: “Skills Builder Partnership has been delighted to work together with London Luton Airport to deliver the Essential Skills in Aviation school workshop series and to see its successful impact in the local community. The positive engagement from students and volunteers was a testament to a collaborative partnership focusing on authentic and inspiring skills-based activities to bring careers at London Luton Airport to life. Skills Builder looks forward to continuing to support the airport's Social Mobility and Sustainability goals, to ensure everyone is equipped with the essential skills to succeed, as the outreach and employability programmes expand over the coming year. With a shared vision to ensure long term impact, this summer's programme has been an exciting start to the journey."

The outreach programme is designed to align with Luton Council’s 2040 vision and strategy with the airport working closely with Luton Council’s education and learning team to develop the programme and identify local schools to work with.

'Essential Skills in Aviation’ is the second education initiative rolled out by LLA’s sustainability team in 2024. Earlier this year, the airport joined forces with The Forest of Marston Vale Trust, to launch a hugely successful environmental education programme aimed at local primary school children, providing children with an opportunity to visit the community forest and enjoy first-hand opportunities to develop their understanding of nature and biodiversity. These two programmes aim to reach 2,000 students annually and form part of LLA’s wider skills, education and outreach programmes, providing a variety of interventions throughout students’ school journeys, equipping them with skills, opportunities and career insights to help them thrive in the workplace.