London Luton Airport prepares to welcome Springtime sunseekers this Easter

London Luton Airport (LLA) will welcome almost 945,000 passengers over the Easter holiday, with almost 30,000 passengers departing on Good Friday to make the most of the long weekend.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amsterdam, Budapest, Paris, Prague and Lisbon are among the most popular destinations amongst half-term city breakers, while the sunny beaches and balmy sunsets of Spanish retreats in Alicante and Malaga remain a trending destination for those seeking a more relaxing break.

Passengers are taking full advantage of the arrival of Jet2 at LLA. With a scintillating summer programme of 17 exciting new routes to popular destinations across the Canary Islands, Balaeric Islands, Mainland Spain, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Madeira, as well as two new and exclusive destinations from LLA, Girona and Verona, passengers flying from LLA will be even more spoilt for choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, commented: “Following a slightly damp and grey start to 2025, the Easter holidays are a prime opportunity for families, couples, friends and solo-travellers alike to escape the unpredictable UK weather, in search of some guaranteed Springtime sunshine. The volume of passengers travelling through London Luton Airport really underlines the strong demand for travel at this time of year, and our fantastic teams across the airport are ready and raring to deliver the award-winning simple and friendly passenger experience we pride ourselves on.”

Members of myLLA, the airport’s free rewards programme, can also benefit from a range of exclusive Easter offers and promotions across the airport from participating shops including Aelia Duty Free, Boots, WHSmith, Discover London and restaurants including The Smithfield, Hawker Bar and craft coffee house Avalon. View the offers available via the LLA website.

The busy Easter getaway follows a successful first quarter which saw 1.1million passengers travelling through in January, and LLA’s busiest February in six years with almost 1.2million passengers and 1.3million in March.

Surging passenger numbers have been supported by continuous terminal improvements to enhance LLA’s passenger experience. In February, LLA extended the operational hours of its Prebook Security service, allowing passengers to prebook a 30-minute security slot to bypass queues, while March saw the airport unveil its most recent food and beverage offering, Sanfords, the largest restaurant within any UK airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LLA recently became one of the first UK organisations, and the first UK airport, to achieve certification to the new BSI Kitemark for Service Excellence, demonstrating a commitment to consistently delivering an outstanding passenger experience.