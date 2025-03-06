London Luton Airport rewarded for customer experience excellence

London Luton Airport (LLA) has become one of the first organisations – and the first UK airport - to achieve certification to the new BSI Kitemark™ for Service Excellence.

The certification demonstrates LLA’s commitment to delivering outstanding passenger experience and covers far-reaching aspects including customer satisfaction, innovation, employee engagement, commitment to service excellence, inclusivity and digital services.

Launched in 2024, the BSI Kitemark™ for Service Excellence scheme has been shaped by customer experience experts and draws on three BSI standards: Code of practice for customer service; Quality management – Customer Satisfaction and Service Excellence - Principles and Model, as well as additional Kitemark test measures.

LLA achieved the certification following a comprehensive two-stage assessment of its customer service, complaint management and customer experience processes, procedures and performance. The assessment involved a programme of ongoing review to assess continuing compliance across the airport.

Neil Thompson, Chief Operations Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “From our Security, Guest Experience and Airside Operations teams to those working for partner businesses, our people play a hugely important role in delivering a safe, simple and friendly passenger experience to millions who travel through London Luton Airport each year. We are extremely proud that LLA is the first UK airport to achieve the ISO Service Excellence Kitemark and it is testament to the hard work and professionalism of our colleagues across the airport.”

Victoria Brennan, Global Product Certification Director at BSI, said: “Achieving certification to the Kitemark for Service Excellence provides a significant milestone for London Luton Airport, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to not only meeting but exceeding customer expectations. The Kitemark is a trusted symbol of quality and LLA, being one of the first to achieve this, has shown exemplary focus on continually improving customer satisfaction and embracing digitalisation."

In 2024 LLA was crowned European Airport of the Year (10-25 million passengers) by Airports Council International (ACI) Europe in 2024.

LLA was also named Team of the Year (large company) at the 2024 UK Customer Experience™ Awards, as well as receiving the Gold Award in the Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers category, in recognition of its services for passengers requiring additional assistance.

In January 2025, LLA became the first UK airport to achieve level 3 of Airports Council International’s (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation programme for its commitment to continuous customer experience improvement.

The last 12 months have seen the airport achieve its highest ever annual customer satisfaction score, with 4 out of 5 passengers rating their experience at LLA as very good or excellent in the aviation industry’s global benchmarking scheme.

The airport’s bespoke, airport-wide customer service initiative, the ‘LLA Way’, provides its employees, along with colleagues from third parties, with a framework of behaviours to ensure a collaborative and caring end-to-end passenger experience.