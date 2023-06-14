News you can trust since 1891
Looman Drainage nominated for best Dunstable business at SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Aaron started his company just three years ago
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST

A Luton man’s company has made it to the final six firms up for the Dunstable Business of the Year title at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

Aaron Bachelor started the Dunstable-based Looman Drainage in 2020. The company specialises in unblocking pipes and maintenance and works across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The county business awards are for small and medium enterprises with 250 employees or less. For the 39-year-old, just being nominated was nice. But, he said: “It would feel great to win. It'd be progress in my eyes. I'm always happy as long as I am moving forward, even if it's inch by inch.”

Pictured: Looman Drainage's van with Aaron Bachelor (right)Pictured: Looman Drainage's van with Aaron Bachelor (right)
Aaron added: “Obviously, we'd all love to move forward by miles. But unfortunately, business and life are not like that.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at Luton’s Auction House on June 29, at 7pm.

