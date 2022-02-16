Luton aerospace company Leonardo helps protect British air space

Ross Wilson

Aerospace engineering company Leonardo, which has a base in Capability Green in Luton, is working closely with the RAF to push forward innovation that is already reducing the carbon footprint of the radar programme for the Typhoon fighter jet, used for Quick Reaction Alert to protect British air space.

Currently being developed at its sites in Edinburgh and Luton, with integration work being performed by BAE Systems in Warton, the Typhoon’s new ECRS Mk2 will be the most capable fighter radar in the world when it comes into service.

Leonardo is developing the radar using new digital engineering techniques to boost efficiency in capability development and support. This also means less test flights will be required before the radar goes into service and therefore less carbon will be emitted during the development programme.

A Typhoon fighter jet

Ross Wilson, Head of Engineering at Leonardo in Edinburgh said: “An increased use of digital techniques and data driven technology leads to reduced physical testing, reduced test flights, reduced rework and reduced equipment sets, all of which contribute to a reduced carbon footprint across the development programme.”

The new tools and technologies Leonardo is using in the radar’s development include digital twinning and model-driven engineering.

Leonardo is committed to net zero carbon emissions from its operations in the UK by 2030. On 30 September, it published their first carbon reduction plan providing details of how they will achieve this goal. Ross believes that a ‘digital first’ approach to design is a key part of this plan, and that a similar approach will also reduce the carbon footprint of the next generation fighter jet technologies currently being design for Tempest, the UK’s future combat air system.

“It’s also worth noting that, since the pandemic started, we and our partners are doing a lot more of our engineering in the digital world and travelling around the UK a lot less. So we’re already seeing a reduced carbon footprint there too. We’re expecting this approach to stick, with Leonardo UK’s ‘custom working’ model of home/office work making the company a much more flexible place to work.”

Leonardo, BAE Systems and RAF team members have also been working together to upskill in the digital domain, with some RAF personnel working on site in Edinburgh’s roof lab, accelerating their adoption of new techniques.

Andy Flynn, Typhoon Capability Delivery Director, BAE Systems – Air, said: "Taking data from the real world of either hardware or software we can create a 'digital twin' to experiment and validate performance which can be fed back in to the real world.

"Having this single point of digital truth has benefits right across the supply chain, including allowing us to test things digitally which helps reduce the need for flying on a programme like Typhoon.