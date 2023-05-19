News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK

Luton Airport wins award for commitment to health and safety

“Our aim now is to continue to deliver outstanding safety values, practice and performance across our operation.”

By The Newsroom
Published 19th May 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 18:08 BST

London Luton Airport (LLA) has scooped a prestigious award for demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) awarded the airport a silver award in the Occupational Achievement category for its dedication to ensuring its staff, passengers, and contractors get home safely.

Neil Thompson, operations director at Luton Airport, said: “Ensuring that LLA is a safe and secure environment for airport staff, passengers and partners is our number one priority and we are delighted to receive this prestigious recognition from RoSPA.

The London Luton Airport team at the awards ceremonyThe London Luton Airport team at the awards ceremony
The London Luton Airport team at the awards ceremony
Most Popular

While Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, added: “We are thrilled that London Luton Airport has won a RoSPA Award and would like to congratulate them on showing an unwavering commitment to keeping their employees, clients and passengers safe from accidental harm and injury.”

Related topics:Luton Airport