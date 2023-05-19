London Luton Airport (LLA) has scooped a prestigious award for demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) awarded the airport a silver award in the Occupational Achievement category for its dedication to ensuring its staff, passengers, and contractors get home safely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neil Thompson, operations director at Luton Airport, said: “Ensuring that LLA is a safe and secure environment for airport staff, passengers and partners is our number one priority and we are delighted to receive this prestigious recognition from RoSPA.

The London Luton Airport team at the awards ceremony