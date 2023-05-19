Luton Airport wins award for commitment to health and safety
“Our aim now is to continue to deliver outstanding safety values, practice and performance across our operation.”
London Luton Airport (LLA) has scooped a prestigious award for demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) awarded the airport a silver award in the Occupational Achievement category for its dedication to ensuring its staff, passengers, and contractors get home safely.
Neil Thompson, operations director at Luton Airport, said: “Ensuring that LLA is a safe and secure environment for airport staff, passengers and partners is our number one priority and we are delighted to receive this prestigious recognition from RoSPA.
While Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, added: “We are thrilled that London Luton Airport has won a RoSPA Award and would like to congratulate them on showing an unwavering commitment to keeping their employees, clients and passengers safe from accidental harm and injury.”