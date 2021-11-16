Luton announces its fairness plan as part of council's 2040 vision

The goal of a town built on fairness is at the heart of the Luton 2040 vision and strategy.

To deliver on this, the voice of the community needs to be heard and understood, says Luton Borough Council.

The Luton Fairness Task Force will be a key forum where this can happen. This citizens’ think tank has the key aim of targeting issues which remain a barrier to fairness for everyone in the town.

Luton Town Hall

It will look to harness the huge asset of the diverse community, together with the voluntary and community groups and organisations who work on their behalf.

On Wednesday, November 17, from 9.30am to 2pm at Venue Central, there will be a special launch event to welcome people in the community together to start building this force for change.

Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Social Justice, said: “We know that the goal of a town built on fairness is close to the hearts of Luton’s residents. That is why it is one of the key foundations for our 2040 vision for Luton.

"The council and its partners across the town are already working towards a brighter future for all – by aiming to make Luton a place where everyone can thrive and no one has to live in poverty through the Luton 2040 programme.

“But, if we want to make a real and lasting difference, we know we must find more and better ways to ensure the voice and experience of local people are heard, understood, and reflected in all the work we do. To do this, we need to involve our community at every step.

“Over the coming months, our community-led Task Force will seek to understand our challenges and develop solutions from this perspective - so we can tackle inequality by addressing the key themes of Luton 2040 together: making an inclusive economy for all, creating a child friendly town, improving health and wellbeing across our community, and tackling the climate emergency.

“We hope you can join us at this exciting event and on this important journey for helping to shape the future of our town.”

The morning session on Wednesday will be focused on listening to the voice in the room and offering a first opportunity for anyone committed to building a town based on fairness to help co-construct the Task Force agenda and put the programme together.

After lunch, there will be an opportunity for VCS colleagues to hear more about a new £1.5m funding programme to support the community in COVID recovery through collaborative solutions to address social inequality in the town. Any interested attendees are very welcome to stay for this session.