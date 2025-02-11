Luton architect doubles turnover with new blueprint for growth

A Luton-based architect studio has increased its turnover, expanded its workforce and embarked on an exciting new chapter of growth after its CEO completed the Small Business Charter’s Help to Grow: Management Course.

Specialising in commercial healthcare projects, RDT Architects had proved successful since being founded in 2003. However, in recent years, CEO Richard Tavener felt that the business was just surviving and growth had begun to stagnate.

At a crossroads between an exit strategy and giving the business one final push, Richard looked for solutions to ignite a new phase of expansion. This led him to the Help to Grow: Management Course, which he completed at the University of Hertfordshire Business School.

Richard credits the course with equipping him with the theoretical tools and confidence needed to transform the business. Since completing the 90% government-funded leadership programme, RDT Architects has undertaken a significant recruitment drive and diversified its portfolio by acquiring Boast Architects in Stevenage, a practice with a strong residential focus.

Flora Hamilton, executive director at Small Business Charter

Boosted by recent successes, RDT Architects has secured new contracts for strategic master-planning - setting the foundation for long-term development of places and buildings – and in just two years, the firm has doubled its turnover - a testament to the strength of its revitalised strategies.

Since completing the course, Richard has applied his learnings to improve the business in some other key areas. From a marketing strategy perspective, the company’s website has been developed to better showcase its work and services, enhancing communication with both clients and potential employees. The introduction of an online HR system has also bolstered efficiency, alongside two strategic hires to digitise the business and develop its data management strategies. These measures have created a more sustainable and effective business for both its people and its clients.

Richard Tavener, CEO of RDT Architects, said: “Although we have been running our practice for more than 20 years, there were gaps in my theoretical business knowledge that were restricting our growth. I had to take off my architect’s hat and put on my business one, rethinking our strategies to develop a structured sales process and systemise our internal communications. This feels like an exciting new chapter for the business, and the support and direction from the Help to Grow: Management Course made all the difference in this journey.

With a clear growth action plan in place following the course, Richard turned his attention to succession planning. Guided by insights from his mentor, Tanya - whom he was matched with through the course’s mentorship scheme - Richard, alongside RDT Architects’ leadership team, empowered senior members to establish a new board of directors and set in motion a plan to transition the business to an employee ownership trust.

Richard added: “Even after the 10 hours of one-to-one mentorship provided by the course, I still catch up with Tanya every three weeks, using her as a sounding board in what I like to call ‘business therapy’.”

“Stepping back from the day-to-day demands of the business has allowed me to also focus on RDT’s business development including ongoing social value initiatives, which is a personal passion. For example, through our partnerships with Oakland College and Bedford College, we’re currently working with young students to provide them with diverse work experience at the firm and open their eyes to careers in architecture and the construction industry.

“If I were to give advice to any business leader feeling uninspired or in need of an overhaul, I’d say enrolling on the course is a no-brainer.”

Flora Hamilton, executive director at Small Business Charter, said: “Knowing when and how to exit a business is a difficult decision for any business leader. Richard’s story shows the immense value of taking a step back from working in the business to focus on strategy, irrespective of where you are on your entrepreneurial journey.

“By working alongside the team of SME experts at University of Hertfordshire Business School, Richard has been able to build the confidence and strategic mindset needed for long-term success and to ensure business resilience long after this exit. The results have been transformational for RDT Architects.”

Help to Grow: Management Course is a programme that helps business leaders and senior managers to increase resilience, innovation and growth in their organisations. It comprises 12 modules that are constantly updated to address the changing challenges that SME leaders face.

Business leaders can find out more about the Help to Grow: Management Course and sign up for the course in their area by visiting: www.smallbusinesscharter.org/help-to-grow-management