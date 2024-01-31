Luton barbers wins ‘punniest shop name’ in East of England
It might have been a close shave – but a barber shop in Luton has been named the East of England pun champion.
Folks from the language learning platform Babbel shortlisted the Stopsley barbers for its cheeky nod to the fictional character Ali Baba from Middle Eastern folktale One Thousand and One Nights.
The cleverly named Alley Barber was a cut above the competition and took the top spot for the region beating contenders Puff Dad E, a vape shop in Essex and Cromer-based dog groomer, Short Bark and Sides, to secure the title.
Noël Wolf, cultural expert and Babbel teacher, said: “Puns are a cultural phenomenon deeply rooted in British society. Originating from the jesters of mediaeval times and flourishing in the Elizabethan era, the art of punning has evolved through the ages, finding a modern home in everyday conversations.”