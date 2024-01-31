Alley Barber in Stopsley. Picture: Google Maps

It might have been a close shave – but a barber shop in Luton has been named the East of England pun champion.

Folks from the language learning platform Babbel shortlisted the Stopsley barbers for its cheeky nod to the fictional character Ali Baba from Middle Eastern folktale One Thousand and One Nights.

The cleverly named Alley Barber was a cut above the competition and took the top spot for the region beating contenders Puff Dad E, a vape shop in Essex and Cromer-based dog groomer, Short Bark and Sides, to secure the title.