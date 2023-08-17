AUK Studios, a film and audio producer based in Luton , has announced the acquisition of Spiteful Puppet entertainment.Founded in 2013, Spiteful Puppet has produced high-quality audio dramas based on a range of storied franchises and original IP, including Robin of Sherwood (continuing the cult TV series), Up Pompeii, and acclaimed six-episode series The Barren Author (narrated by Richard O’Brien).

"We are very pleased Spiteful Puppet is joining the wider AUK family under AUK Studios," says AUK Studios Director Paul Andrews. "We are confident of Spiteful Puppet’s continuing success after Andrews UK Limited’s similar successful acquisitions of A H Stockwell Ltd in 2022, and Matthew James Publishing Ltd in 2023.”AUK Studios will continue the work of Spiteful Puppet and fully incorporate its illustrious works into the AUK Studios catalogue. One such project, a box set of the Robin of Sherwood audio drama series is set to be released (in conjunction with ITV Global and the estate of Richard Carpenter) to celebrate the series’ 40th anniversary.