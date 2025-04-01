Luton-based fintech startup ‘Zendr’ set to revolutionise local business payments

Zendr Business mobile app enables merchants to accept instant payments using QR codes.

A new Luton-born fintech company, Zendr, is on a mission to transform how local businesses handle payments—by offering a simple, secure, and ultra-low-cost QR code solution that could save merchants thousands each year.

In a time when every penny counts for local businesses, Zendr is making waves with its innovative account-to-account payment platform that bypasses traditional card networks. Founded by Abdul Basith, a tech entrepreneur and Luton resident, Zendr enables merchants to accept cost effective payments using a QR code—eliminating the need for card machines and complex setup processes.

Unlike conventional payment systems that can take days to settle, Zendr delivers funds instantly to the merchant’s bank account. With the ability to process high-value transactions efficiently, the platform is especially attractive to industries such as car dealerships, furniture shops, salons, and service providers, who often face delays and unnecessary friction with traditional systems.

Zendr was born out of a real need to give businesses the power and profits they deserve. We’re proud to be launching this from Luton and helping our community lead the way in digital payment innovation.

Zendr Business mobile app dashboard

Onboarding is fast and straightforward. Business owners can download the Zendr Business app—available now on both the App Store and Google Play by simply searching Zendr Business—sign up in minutes, and start accepting payments from customers.

Currently, Zendr accepts payments via its mobile app and display QR stand, with a web-based dashboard for computers coming soon, offering even more flexibility to merchants.

Now in its MVP phase, the company is poised to become one of the UK’s most exciting tech ventures—designed to give merchants greater control, flexibility, and transparency.

About Zendr:

Zendr is a UK-based fintech startup offering secure, QR code-based payment solutions. It supports instant bank-to-bank transfers, transparent billing, and is built for both small and large enterprises looking to streamline payments and improve cash flow.

Contact:

https://www.zendrapp.com/