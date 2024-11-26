Luton Based, Hallgarten Wines continues strategic expansion with eighteen new recruits

Specialist wine importer, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, has continued to grow its headcount across the business with 18 new team members joining the company since July 2024.

The new appointments span the head office support functions and nationwide sales teams, alongside its latest HeadStart Apprentice. The new additions reinforce the company’s commitment to managing growth and enhancing service levels for its existing and new customers.

Hallgarten Wines Managing Director, Andrew Bewes, commented: “The steady expansion of our team in the last year reflects the dynamic growth of the business. As we grow, we are fully committed to maintaining the Hallgarten Wines ethos by recruiting to reinforce key areas of our customer, supplier and business support. We are proud to have maintained the incredibly strong service levels for our customers for which we are renowned, and to continue to ensure that our customers receive both the highest levels of service, and the best wines available as the business goes through a transformative period.”

At the start of 2024, Hallgarten Wines’ had 100 team members and now exceeds 130. This expansion aligns with Hallgarten’s strategic growth following its acquisition by Coterie Holdings in December 2023.

The increased headcount coincides with the expansion of Hallgarten’s award-winning portfolio, which will be showcased at their upcoming Annual Tasting. This two-day trade tasting, at Old Billingsgate in London, on Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th January, is poised to be their biggest and most comprehensive tasting to date, featuring over 1,000 wines.

Hallgarten’s Regional team has further expanded with the addition of Joshua Butler as Business Development Director and Patrick Mallinson as Business Development Manager to support sales to the Independent Off Trade. The National On Trade Team has been reinforced with the addition of Leo York, who joins as a National Account Manager. And in the London & South-East Sales Team, Ben Humberstone joins Hallgarten from Armit Wines as Account Manager to support business growth in London.

PR & Communications Manager, Katherine Brown, formerly of Bancroft Wines, has joined to enhance Hallgarten’s brand visibility within the trade, enhancing the company’s communications both internally and externally.

Hallgarten has also hired Molly Eccleston as their fourth HeadStart Apprentice. The HeadStart programme, launched in 2019, is an 18-month programme encompassing placements across all areas of the Hallgarten business, including Head Office, the Regional and National Sales teams and working the vintage with one of the Hallgarten suppliers.

Monica Allan joins the Brand Management team to support Hallgarten’s Americas portfolio, while Victoria Markham has joined to support the UK and Champagne portfolios; both bring a wealth of experience with them. Anna Walsh joins the Marketing department as Marketing Coordinator, and John Overeem, formerly of the British Library and Shakespeare’s Globe, joins Hallgarten as Senior Graphic Designer.

There have been two new appointments in the Customer Services department with Rebecca Harvey and Mihai Stoica helping the business progress the service offering to its customers. Zdenek Karafiat, Matt Churchill and Kasia Warchaloswka join the business in crucial Supply Chain roles, managing the breadth of demands for its diverse portfolio.

The recruitment drive continues, and all available positions are featured on the Hallgarten website.