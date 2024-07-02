Luton-based Hallgarten Wines enhances training offering with WineSure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reflecting the varied needs and demands of training individuals in wine, specialist wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has strengthened the delivery of its training with the launch of a bespoke eLearning platform to support its highly successful WineSure programme.

WineSure is Hallgarten & Novum Wines’ versatile in-venue training programme. Originally created over a decade ago, it has been continually developed to reflect changes in wine trends and the hospitality industry, specifically targeting those working in the wine trade. Its goal has always been to boost the confidence of those who are new or untrained in wine.

The platform has been created to give users flexibility in how and where they learn. Whilst traditional classroom-based teaching remains a core part of Hallgarten’s provision, the eLearning platform allows training to be carried out on the go and is accessible on all devices. This enables wine training to be a priority for new team members, being readily available for everyone in the business.

The WineSure eLearning platform is illustrated and interactive, providing an intuitive, fun, and informative way to learn more about wine. It is easy to access on smartphones, tablets or laptops and can be worked through at participants’ own pace. It is made up of learning modules and quick quizzes, interspersed with interesting and quirky facts, and a final test to complete and pass to demonstrate understanding. Once completed, the platform is a useful reference tool with helpful reminders, maps and pronunciation guides.

Marketing Director, Colin Cameron commented: “We are delighted to be able to expand the reach of our training through this eLearning platform. Our experienced Training team is passionate about giving people wine confidence, helping them to give the end consumer the best possible experience and, of course, making learning about wine fun and rewarding.”

In 2023, Hallgarten’s Training Team educated over 1,700 front-of-house team members. With the continued growth of the business, Hallgarten now has the potential to educate over 3,000 individuals over the next 12 months, utilising its new eLearning platform.

Hallgarten is a Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Approved Programme Provider and, as well as WineSure, its Training team teaches WSET Levels 1, 2 and 3. The courses are taught by Hallgarten’s experienced team of WSET Diploma-qualified trainers. Over 300 people completed WSET courses with the team in 2023: an increase of 15% on the previous year.

