Luton-based Manohar Reddy shortlisted for prestigious UK IT Industry Awards
This recognition highlights his exceptional contributions to technology, innovation, and community development.
Manohar Reddy’s journey in technology began with a strong academic foundation. He earned a Master’s degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Bedfordshire, equipping him with expertise in analytics, machine learning, and advanced electronics. His commitment to continuous learning is further reflected in an online Data Science certification from Stanford University and a Certified Data Scientist qualification from Simplilearn, developed in collaboration with IBM.
His career has been marked by a series of pioneering innovations:
• Self-Driving Robots: Manohar developed autonomous robotic systems demonstrating advanced navigation and decision-making capabilities, pushing the boundaries of AI and robotics.
• Smart 3D Tailor Measurement System: Manohar has developed a smart system that measures the human body without touch.It uses a Kinect v2 depth sensor to scan the body in real time.
The system records height, shoulder width, hip, and arm lengths.It also captures chest, waist, and stomach sizes from 3D data.
Tests show the system is 95 per cent accurate in its measurements.This makes it highly useful for the fashion and retail industry.
Virtual dressing rooms can use it to suggest the right clothing sizes. The innovation combines electronics, data science, and 3D technology.
• Voice-Control Smart Home Automation and Security System: Manohar has designed intelligent home solutions that integrate voice commands with advanced automation and security features, enhancing convenience and safety for everyday users.
His work has received international recognition. In May 2024, in Madrid, Spain, his proposal on Autonomous Security Robots in Aviation was selected as a finalist in the “Intelligent Use of Resources” challenge, acknowledging his innovative approach to security automation and resource optimization.
Beyond his technical achievements, Manohar is deeply committed to mentoring local talent and supporting aspiring IT professionals in the Luton community. His guidance and encouragement have inspired many to pursue careers in technology and innovation.
The UK IT Industry Awards, organized by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, are among the most esteemed accolades in the UK technology sector. The Inspirational Individual of the Year category celebrates professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact within IT. Manohar Reddy’s inclusion as a finalist underscores his remarkable achievements and the lasting influence of his work.
With his combination of technical brilliance, global recognition, and community engagement, Manohar Reddy continues to represent the very best of Luton’s tech talent on the international stage.