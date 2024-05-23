Luton-based recycling company takes home two prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cawleys, one of the region’s largest waste management companies were announced the coveted RoSPA winner of the Waste Management & Recycling Industry Sector Award for the second year running alongside the RoSPA Fleet Safety Gold Award for their well-developed occupational health and safety management systems and culture, outstanding control of risk, and very low levels of error, harm and loss.

The team collected their awards at the official ceremony in London last week which are run by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

Winning these awards is an incredible achievement for Cawleys and highlights their outstanding commitment to providing a safe working environment for staff, customers and stakeholders.

Amanda Clark, Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) Manager, Cawleys said: “These awards represent the ultimate symbol of achievement in safety and excellence and to win Gold for Fleet Safety and overall winner in the Waste Management & Recycling Industry Sector category for two consecutive years demonstrates our determination and unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest possible standards. It is a huge accolade for us and acknowledges the hard work of our incredible team and the culture that we have created to ensure we keep our employees, customers and the wider community safe.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: "Workplace accidents don't just pose financial risks and operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging and rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.

“We congratulate Cawleys for winning a prestigious RoSPA Award and showing an unwavering commitment to keeping employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is the largest and longest running occupational health and safety awards programme in the UK. Now into its 68th year, the Awards have almost 2,000 entries every year, covering nearly 50 countries and a reach of over seven million employees.

Cawleys were presented with both awards at a prestigious ceremony in London on 14 May at the Marriott Grosvenor House, Park Lane.