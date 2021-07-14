Luton-based TUI announces move to permanent flexible working as Covid restrictions are set to end

Luton-based travel company TUI has announced it will move to permanent flexible working for its staff following 16 months of home working due to the pandemic.

With England’s lockdown restrictions due to be lifted next week, the company which has its headquarters in Wigmore House, says going forward employees will only need to come into the office once a month.

The majority of TUI’s office-based employees in the UK have worked from home since the start of the pandemic in March last year. During this time, TUI embraced the shift realising that almost all office-based roles could be done remotely.

Flexible working for TUI staff

TUI conducted colleague research to understand their views on ways of working, with many citing they have adjusted their working practices and have discovered benefits, including a better work life balance, that they would like to continue with once the pandemic is over.

As part of the new ways of working, TUI employees will only be required to attend the office once every month for face-to-face team meetings or collaboration events, enabling individuals to make their own choice about how often they would like to work in an office environment.

Whilst TUI’s offices will remain open, individuals will be able to decide what working environment works for them. TUI says this shift to permanent flexible working will not only offer greater flexibility and choice but also hopes that the proposition will attract future employees from a wider employment market in the future.

Recognising the importance of transitioning to a permanent flexible working approach, the organisation has created a new Workspace Director. This role will be responsible for TUI’s workspace portfolio across the UK and Ireland and will have the accountability to define and implement a workspace strategy.

Belinda Vazquez, Workspace Director of TUI UK & I, said: “At TUI we embrace the concept that work is something we do, not somewhere we go. We have listened to our employees in order to define a clear framework that ensures ultimate flexibility, whilst creating positive experiences that enable all colleagues to feel like they belong and are valued”.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director of TUI UK & I, said: ‘The pandemic has allowed us as an organisation to take a step back and make necessary changes to the way we work, communicate and collaborate. We believe that this move to a permanent flexible way of working will enhance our culture and organisational productivity, as well as allowing our people to have a great work life balance.’

The new choice-based flexible ways of working will come into effect when the UK Government removes office restrictions and facilities will be re-introduced in line with local office plans.