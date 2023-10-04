Hidden Gems cover. Picture: Pixel Games UK

A Luton-based video games publisher has released a collection of classic games on Nintendo Switch.

Last week, Pixel Games UK put its first game on the popular Nintendo Switch games console. Hidden Gems: Volume One is a collection of four classic Commodore 64 games, which were originally released in the 1980s. This first collection includes N.O.M.A.D., Gilligan’s Gold, Mutant Monty and Horace Goes Skiing.

The games have been published by Pixel Games UK and developed by Imagine Software Ltd. Hidden Gems: Volume One is available to be digitally downloaded via the Nintendo eShop. The games feature filter options, including an retro-style filter, and instant rewinds for players.