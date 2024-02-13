News you can trust since 1891
Luton Body Shop to stay open for now while administrators try to save UK firm

Thousands of jobs and hundreds of outlets are at risk
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:20 GMT
File image of a The Body Shop sign (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)File image of a The Body Shop sign (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Luton’s Body Shop in The Mall will remain open as usual while the administrators try to save it.

As reported by our sister title National World, the UK chain has entered administration, threatening thousands of jobs and hundreds of outlets.

However, the shops will stay open for now.

In a statement, it said: "Administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course." However, the retailer's shops will remain open as usual to ensure "customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products."

It’s understood trading over Christmas was not as strong as the company had hoped.

