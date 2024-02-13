Luton Body Shop to stay open for now while administrators try to save UK firm
Luton’s Body Shop in The Mall will remain open as usual while the administrators try to save it.
As reported by our sister title National World, the UK chain has entered administration, threatening thousands of jobs and hundreds of outlets.
However, the shops will stay open for now.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a statement, it said: "Administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course." However, the retailer's shops will remain open as usual to ensure "customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products."
It’s understood trading over Christmas was not as strong as the company had hoped.