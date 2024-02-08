Luton bus operator celebrates National Apprenticeship Week by shining a light on their apprentices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Apprenticeship Week runs from 5th to 11th February and Stagecoach East is taking the opportunity to spotlight the work done by its apprentices, with several telling their stories on the company’s social media channel.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are extremely proud of our apprentices and apprenticeship scheme. People development is at the very heart of our business as we encourage our colleagues to learn the skills and experience that will provide the best possible experience for our customers.

“It is hugely gratifying to see so many people learning new skills and pushing ahead in their careers, as they grow into our leaders of the future.

“I should say that both I and our Engineering Director, Terry Absalom, began our working lives as apprentices. This really is an environment where apprentices can thrive and progress their careers to get to the top!”

Stagecoach has earned recognition as an Apprenticeships Top 50 employer, 2023 and ranked 42nd in the national league tables identifying England’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers for 2023.

In 2023, the operator was also one of the 120 employers who met the 5% Clubs Gold Standard and was awarded Gold Membership status for 2023-2024, for a second consecutive year. The award recognises the operator's continued significant contribution to the development of employees through “earn & learn” schemes such as Apprenticeships and Graduate Schemes.

Stagecoach also offers a two-year graduate training programme which was recently launched for 2024. Applicants will have a valuable opportunity to develop their skills in stakeholder management, commercial innovation, people leadership, operational performance and change management. With additional access to their own support network, graduates are assisted by a buddy and mentor in the company and access to professional development such as an ILM level 3 qualification.

Joanne Smith, People Director for Stagecoach, added: “Our people are fundamental to Stagecoach’s success, so developing our diverse, high-quality teams and nurturing the next generation of talent is integral.

“An apprenticeship with Stagecoach is an opportunity to learn the breadth of the transport sector with the guidance of industry leading mentors. Developing these invaluable opportunities are a vital step to help us serve local communities while ensuring our employees are equipped with the best tools to achieve.”