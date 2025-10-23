Luton bus operator wins prestigious national business award

A Luton bus operator is celebrating victory in a highly prestigious, national awards scheme, for its work in developing the local economy.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach East has been chosen as the Local Economy of the Future Business of the Year at the British Chambers of Commerce National Business Awards 2025. The winners will be formally presented at a ceremony at the London Stock Exchange on November 26 - where Stagecoach East will also compete for the Winner of Winners Award alongside other category champions.

The Local Economy Award recognises a company that has either demonstrated exceptional levels of growth or exceptional levels of commitment to their local economy. Stagecoach East won the award after impressing judges with the “creative and inspiring difference they make to their local economy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges recognised the operator’s vital role in fostering community development, helping people access work, education, health, shopping, and leisure.

Darren Roe

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won such a prestigious award. We pride ourselves on doing everything we can to support our local communities – because everyone who works here are part of those communities ourselves.

“We operate in one of the most exciting and dynamic parts of the country, and my team work day in and day out to be able to say ‘we’ve got you’ to local people as they get where they need to go at a great value price.”

Sarah Howard MBE, Chair of the British Chambers of Commerce added: “The go-getting spirit of Stagecoach East shines through in everything they do. The difference they are making to local communities across their region is clear to see. It’s also great to see their commitment to environmental sustainability, which matters more than ever for local economies.”