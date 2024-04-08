Luton bus operators and officials gather to promote the value of bus travel in the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The operators gathered in St Georges Square in Luton and were able to hand out ‘goodie bags’ to shoppers containing timetables, details of the Bus Back Better plan and information on forthcoming network improvements and the Hip Hop ticket, as well as stress balls, pads and pens.

Local people were also able to hear about Luton Council's recently unveiled Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP). This document sets out how the council will work together with the operators to deliver improved bus services. It hopes to deliver a growth in passenger numbers, as well as improved journey times and customer satisfaction through a meaningful Customer Charter.

Representatives from Arriva, Centrebus, Grant Palmer and Stagecoach East all attended with one of their buses to brighten up the square.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, who was there on the day, said: “We were delighted to take part in such an important event for Luton. Buses can play a hugely important part in the future of the town’s life – allowing people to get out and about, meet friends and family and access all the shops and entertainment that the town has on offer.

“Our MK1 provides a direct link between Bedford, key villages and towns on the A6, Luton Airport, Luton Interchange and Milton Keynes. This has proven to be very popular with our customers and we are hoping to announce further enhancements to it soon.

“Buses also offer important opportunities for employment and trade, as well as helping Luton to meet its net-zero ambitions. So, now is the time to get on board and discover everything that our great town and surrounding area have to offer.”

Robin Porter, Chief Executive of Luton Council added: “Working in partnership with local bus operators we are using the £19.1m funding from the Department for Transport we have received to help transform bus journeys within the town. We will provide a network of bus services across our area that are fast frequent and reliable, offer excellent value for money and tempt people out of cars and onto more environmentally sustainable public transport.