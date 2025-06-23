Luton bus operator’s video star highlights opportunities for women in engineering

Maria Gorgan

A Trainee Engineer, who starred in a video for a Luton bus operator, earlier this year, is calling on more women to consider Engineering as a career.

Today (23 June) is International Women in Engineering Day, which promotes the amazing work that women do engineers across the globe.

In March, Trainee Engineer, Maria Gorgan, was a star of a video produced to celebrate the essential work done in keeping our local buses running. Speaking ahead of International Women in Engineering Day, she said: “Engineering is a wonderful career for a women to get into. At Stagecoach East, I have the chance to mix work at college with practical experience on the job. I get to properly understand the world of bus mechanics and design, and to build my knowledge.

“So, if you are someone who wants to learn more and is prepared to work hard, then I would absolutely say that Engineering at Stagecoach East is a great way to go. You will find a very supportive environment, where people are prepared to rely on you to keep the buses on the road for our customers.”

You can see Maria in the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrNHuW7wGBI.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, and himself a former Trainee Engineer, added: “Maria is a wonderful example of the essential role that women play in today’s bus industry, making sure that our local buses can get our loyal customers where they want to go, with the right quality of service that they deserve.

“I can only echo the sentiment that Engineering is just as wonderful a career for women as it is for men, and if you have the determination and diligence to succeed, then you can go a long with in your career with Stagecoach.”

- Find out more about working at Stagecoach, please go to https://www.stagecoachbus.com/careers.