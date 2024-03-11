Luton business HKR Gifts wins small business award from Dragons' Den's Theo Paphitis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back in September last year, HKR Gifts commented on Theo Paphtitis' weekly Small Business Sunday instagram post about their small business and was one of only 6 lucky winners to gain a post and get re-tweeted by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

HKR Gifts are also profiled on the #SBS Website (https://www.theopaphitissbs.com/profile/hkr-gifts/) which is exclusive to all #SBS Winners.

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis said "We are thrilled to welcome HKR Gifts to our #SBS family and to support small businesses here in the UK.

James (Right) and Holly (Left) pictured with Small Business Sunday founderTheo Paphitis

"My vision is that everyone who wins a #SBS post or re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly, like minded community who can share successes, knowledge and experience.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners" before signing off "I wish HKR Gifts every success".

For further information or business enquiries or to find out more about HKR Gifts and what they do, please head over and check them out on their Etsy shop and their Social Media accounts:

Facebook- @HKRGifts