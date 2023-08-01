Luton business park expands with new warehouse space
Luton's Butterfield Business Park has expanded with the completion of an 85,000sq ft. building.
The latest unit was purpose-built for electronic component supplier Shoal Group and includes 70,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space alongside offices spanning 15,000 sq. ft.
Butterfield has become a leading business destination for businesses looking to expand within the area and for those relocating. It offers a range of options for large companies through to smaller SMEs and is a key driver of inward investment, attracting new businesses, jobs and opportunities to Luton.
Developers HBD have built out a total of 350,000 sq. ft. at the site since work began in 2019, with a further 450,000 sq. ft. in the pipeline.
This latest building is a key component of Shoal Group’s future growth strategy, incorporating modern new technology to deliver efficiencies, while supporting its environmental goals using a variety of renewable energy capabilities.
Adrian Schofield, senior director and head of region at HBD, said: “It’s fantastic to see this latest building complete at Butterfield Business Park - it’s an ideal location for Shoal Group to deliver on its ambitious growth strategy.
“There remains a significant dearth of high quality industrial and warehousing space across the South East, which is stunting growth. With a further 450,000 sq. ft. in the pipeline, Butterfield Business Park will play a key role in delivering the facilities businesses need to expand and to thrive, attracting crucial inward investment into the region.”
Butterfield Business Park is home to successful companies of all sizes. Its Quad scheme completed in early 2019, followed by the second phase last year.