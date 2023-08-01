The Butterfield site has grown

Luton's Butterfield Business Park has expanded with the completion of an 85,000sq ft. building.

The latest unit was purpose-built for electronic component supplier Shoal Group and includes 70,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space alongside offices spanning 15,000 sq. ft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Butterfield has become a leading business destination for businesses looking to expand within the area and for those relocating. It offers a range of options for large companies through to smaller SMEs and is a key driver of inward investment, attracting new businesses, jobs and opportunities to Luton.

Developers HBD have built out a total of 350,000 sq. ft. at the site since work began in 2019, with a further 450,000 sq. ft. in the pipeline.

This latest building is a key component of Shoal Group’s future growth strategy, incorporating modern new technology to deliver efficiencies, while supporting its environmental goals using a variety of renewable energy capabilities.

Adrian Schofield, senior director and head of region at HBD, said: “It’s fantastic to see this latest building complete at Butterfield Business Park - it’s an ideal location for Shoal Group to deliver on its ambitious growth strategy.

“There remains a significant dearth of high quality industrial and warehousing space across the South East, which is stunting growth. With a further 450,000 sq. ft. in the pipeline, Butterfield Business Park will play a key role in delivering the facilities businesses need to expand and to thrive, attracting crucial inward investment into the region.”