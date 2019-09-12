Luton business The Ojos Foods wins Great Taste Golden Fork Award

A Luton business has continued its competition success and won a top industry award.

The Ojos Foods, of Sundon Park, is delighted to announce that its premium cured beef El Abuelo Maragato Halal has won a Great Taste 2019 Golden Fork Award for Best Imported Food.

Encina (with trophy) and Samuel (second left) at the ceremony.

The awards ceremony was held on September 1 in London and Encina Barragan and her son, Samuel, are thrilled.

Encina, of The Ojos Foods, said: “We are over the moon – considering how many people entered!

“We are a little company and we even beat a supermarket in our category.

“The awards are considered the ‘Oscars’ of food and this year 12,772 products competed from more than 100 countries.

“El Abuelo Margato Halal is the only Spanish product to be awarded the prestigious three stars and Golden Fork Award 2019.”

Their prize-winning three star cured beef, which was described by the judges as “tender, sweet, velvety” and “simply phenomenal”, was also nominated for the Supreme Champion trophy.

The Ojos Foods had other top products which won stars at the Great Taste Awards 2019 (first round): El Buey Halal – two stars ; Omeya Halal Beef Salami – one star; Chorizo de Geras – one star.