Luton business The Ojos Foods wins star ratings from Great Taste Awards

A Luton business is delighted that not just one, but four of its products have been given a star rating by the UK’s prestigious Great Taste Awards.

The Ojos Foods Ltd, which specialises in Spanish halal meats with natural ingredients, was thrilled that its cured beef El Abuelo Maragato achieved a three star rating - the highest competition mark.

The meat has now been put forward for the Great Taste Golden Fork Award, and the business is “very excited” that El Abuelo Maragato was one of 208 products out of 12,772 entries to achieve three stars.

Encina Barragan, of The Ojos Foods, said: “Our unique cured beef, El Abuelo Maragato, is the only premium cured beef in the world to be awarded the prestigious three stars, and I am speechless that we won stars for three different types of meat. I’m very happy.”

The other award-winning products were: El Buey Halal (two stars) described as “delicate, clean and very appealing”; Omeya Halal Beef Salami (one star) which had “a perfect balance of seasoning and sweetness”; and Chorizo de Geras (one star), which the judges said was “a fine looking chorizo, beautifully prepared and presented”.

The Golden Fork Award ceremony takes place in London on September 1.