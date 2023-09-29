Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesswoman Veebha Parmar from mySpike Ltd, Luton won two Silver Awards for Best Customer Service and Solopreneur, in this prestigious competition which seeks to find the very best female business talent from across the UK and Internationally.

About mySpike: Designed by Veebha / Launched in 2018

mySpike and mini mySpike vertical cooking tool kits are purpose made and designed for use in the Oven, BBQ and Air fryer, for the perfect homemade Chicken Shawarma, Kebab, Doner, jacket potatoes, Roast, or anything you can spike, and with the mySpike range of ready to use seasonings you can cook up the perfect tasting meal quickly.

Veebha & mySpike Double AWARD Winners

Despite another challenging twelve months, the tenacity and resilience of female entrepreneurs shone through. All winners, selected by a panel of business experts, demonstrated a flair for entrepreneurship, business acumen and an abundance of sheer determination.

The Best Businesswomen Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of female owned businesses and charities across a wide range of business categories and are open to any female business owners.

Debbie Gilbert, the organiser of The Best Businesswomen Awards, said, ‘Owning a business brings incredible challenges. Our awards are designed to showcase female entrepreneurs and recognise their achievements.

"The judge’s selection process is rigorous and to win is a major achievement.

mini mySpike for the airfryer

"Winners were selected for their business expertise, innovation, and high levels of customer care. Our winners are shining examples of outstanding entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges and have shown they have the ingredients worthy of being recognised and rewarded.”

The judges commented “Veebha is clearly a great innovator and has brought an excellent product to market which has outstanding reviews.

"My Spike is a product that shines through and Veebha’s soul and passion was evident in her entry coupled with tangible results”.

Veebha Parmar commented: “To be selected as a finalist was a win in itself, BUT then to go on and be rewarded with two silver awards was just amazing!

"I love seeing my customers happy and providing the best service means a lot to me.