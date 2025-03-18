Luton businesses embrace sustainability with fully funded support programme
Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the programme provided tailored guidance and expert advice to more than 35 businesses in Luton.
Programme Highlights
- Businesses received expert insights from sustainability specialists at the University of Bedfordshire and industry professionals, supporting their transition to greener practices.
- Practical strategies were implemented to reduce energy consumption, minimise waste, and improve operational efficiency, leading to significant cost savings.
- The programme helped companies stay ahead of evolving UK and EU environmental regulations, ensuring compliance and mitigating potential risks.
- Many participating businesses leveraged sustainability initiatives to enhance their market positioning and attract eco-conscious consumers and investors.
By addressing key sustainability challenges and offering tailored solutions, the Luton Sustainability Business Support Programme enabled businesses to adopt environmentally responsible strategies that drive both economic and ecological benefits. The University of Bedfordshire continues to support organisations in their sustainability efforts, ensuring that the momentum generated by this initiative fosters long-term environmental and business success.
To read our business case studies, please visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/ukspf-lbc
To learn more about our business support programmes and how the University can help your organisation, get in touch: www.beds.ac.uk/business-support-enquiry