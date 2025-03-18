Luton businesses embrace sustainability with fully funded support programme

Business Growth through Net Zero Workshop - University of Bedfordshire

The University of Bedfordshire in partnership with Luton Council, successfully delivered the Luton Sustainability Business Support Programme, a fully funded initiative aimed at helping local businesses reduce their carbon footprint and achieve long-term sustainable growth.

Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the programme provided tailored guidance and expert advice to more than 35 businesses in Luton.

Programme Highlights

Businesses received expert insights from sustainability specialists at the University of Bedfordshire and industry professionals, supporting their transition to greener practices.

Practical strategies were implemented to reduce energy consumption, minimise waste, and improve operational efficiency, leading to significant cost savings.

The programme helped companies stay ahead of evolving UK and EU environmental regulations, ensuring compliance and mitigating potential risks.

Many participating businesses leveraged sustainability initiatives to enhance their market positioning and attract eco-conscious consumers and investors.

Dr Andrew Grantham - Senior Lecturer in Strategy - University of Bedfordshire

By addressing key sustainability challenges and offering tailored solutions, the Luton Sustainability Business Support Programme enabled businesses to adopt environmentally responsible strategies that drive both economic and ecological benefits. The University of Bedfordshire continues to support organisations in their sustainability efforts, ensuring that the momentum generated by this initiative fosters long-term environmental and business success.

To read our business case studies, please visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/ukspf-lbc

To learn more about our business support programmes and how the University can help your organisation, get in touch: www.beds.ac.uk/business-support-enquiry