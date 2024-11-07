Luton businesses offered a free marketing boost this festive season

Local businesses are invited to sign up to the Step Forward Luton app and upload a special festive offer, which will be promoted to thousands of local shoppers this December.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Step Forward Luton app, launched in August to support local businesses, helps traders increase footfall, boost sales and attract new customers through its free platform.

For the festive season, Step Forward Luton will run a dedicated marketing campaign promoting these special offers to residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining the app is free – once registered, businesses can add their festive deals for the December campaign and continue sharing promotions throughout the year.

Step Forward Luton ambassador with app

With thousands of downloads to date, the app helps businesses build a loyal customer base through features like direct messaging and a follow option, letting them keep customers updated with their latest offers.

"The Step Forward Luton app gives local businesses the perfect opportunity to attract new customers during the busiest shopping period of the year,” says Councillor James Taylor, portfolio holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council.

"I encourage all businesses to upload their seasonal offers and take advantage of this free promotional opportunity – and not just for December, but for future promotions too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 230 businesses registered, many local entrepreneurs are enjoying this free local benefit.

Artan, owner of Lartrista Ristorante on Guildford Street, is already seeing results through the app. "We've had customers getting in touch (via the app) about our lunchtime offers. It's great, and I can see the app getting bigger and better over time."

Businesses can upload various types of festive offers – for example: one restaurant has already uploaded their Christmas promotion, offering ‘up to £12 off’ their Christmas set-menu to attract more diners in December.

Here's how businesses can join the festive campaign:

1. Register your business at www.bit.ly/sfl-app

2. The app team will create your profile and send you access details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Upload your December offer under the ‘campaign tab’ by Sunday 24 November 2024

All festive offers must run throughout December to be included in the marketing campaign. While this special promotion ends in December, businesses can continue to add new offers all year-round.

For more information on the campaign for businesses, visit: https://invest.stepforwardluton.co.uk/festive-campaign.

Users looking to download the app can do so at: https://place.stepforwardluton.co.uk/app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched by Step Forward Luton in partnership with Luton Council, the app aims to support local businesses while encouraging residents and visitors to discover what Luton has to offer. The initiative is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.