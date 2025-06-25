Luton businesses to benefit from second year of digital marketing support

Let’s Do Marketing to Deliver Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad Again in 2025 We’re proud to announce the return of the Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad, a commitment to support local businesses in building essential digital marketing skills, helping them to connect with their customers and promote their business online.

Delivered by Let’s Do Marketing, and available to businesses and entrepreneurs based in Luton, this fully funded programme is designed for everyone. Whether you're completely new to digital marketing, or have some experience, the support is tailored to meet you where you are and help you grow.

The programme offers free expert guidance through:

Face-to-face bite size workshops

Interactive online webinars

On-demand learning

One-to-one mentoring

Kerry delivering a workshop during the 2024 Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad

And covers topics such as

Social Media Marketing

Using Canva to create content and videos

Building a low-cost website

Marketing Strategy

Using LinkedIn

Email Marketing

Search Engine Optimisation

To ensure the programme is accessible to all, on demand content will also be available in multiple languages to support non-native English speakers.

A Proven Track Record

In 2024, the programme:

Supported 112 Luton-based businesses

Delivered more than 355 hours of expert support

Offered 44 hours of one-to-one mentoring

As an added incentive, all participants who complete at least 4 hours of support within the programme will be entered into a prize draw to win 8 hours of dedicated marketing assistance from Let’s Do Marketing. The lucky winner will receive hands-on expert support tailored to advance their marketing initiatives—whether that’s creating a fresh new leaflet, refreshing their website, designing eye-catching graphics, or receiving guidance to set up effective paid advertising campaigns. This unique prize offers a fantastic chance to elevate your marketing efforts with professional expertise and take your business to the next level.

Stacey Pretty, Marketing Director at Let’s Do Marketing, shared:

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Luton for a second year. Last year’s success showed the real difference this programme makes. We look forward to helping even more businesses grow their digital skills and thrive in the community.”

Whether you’re just starting out or refining an existing strategy, the Luton Online: Digital Marketing Launchpad gives you the tools and confidence to take your business further in 2025. Find out more about this exciting opportunity at: https://www.lutononlinelaunchpad.co.uk