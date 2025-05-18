Luton businesswoman scoops two national awards in two weeks

Local businesswoman Bina Briggs celebrates double Award win! Luton-based businesswoman owner of Plain Talking HR, Bina Briggs has been honoured with not one, but two prestigious awards in two weeks, recognising both her business excellence and her lifelong commitment to community and professional service.

The first accolade came at the Women of Inspiration Awards, held at the Auction House in Luton, where Bina was presented with the Excellence in Business Award. Just two weeks later, she travelled to Coombe Abbey near Coventry for the national Woman Who Awards, where she was once again recognised for her exceptional contribution to the world of business.

Bina’s story is one of resilience, dedication, and community spirit. She first arrived in the UK in 1972 as a refugee from Uganda, part of the Indian expulsion under Idi Amin’s regime. Fleeing with her mother and sister, they arrived in Luton with little more than a suitcase, determined to rebuild their lives in a new country.

After a successful career in Human Resources at London Luton Airport, Bina co-founded Plain Talking HR in 2009 with business partner Bronwen Philpot. The consultancy quickly became known for its straight-talking, compassionate, and practical HR support for small and medium-sized businesses across the region.

Women of Inspiration Winners

Although Bronwen retired several years ago, Bina, now aged 73, shows no signs of slowing down. She continues to run the business single-handedly, supporting companies with their people challenges, mentoring business owners, and speaking regularly on HR and business-related topics.

These recent awards recognise not just her business acumen, but also her decades-long contribution to the local community, her support of fellow women in business, and her personal resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

“I’m deeply honoured,” said Bina. “To receive two awards in two weeks is overwhelming. I feel incredibly grateful to be recognised for work that I love and to represent women, refugees, and older entrepreneurs who continue to build and give back. I was 59 when I started my business, so my message is you are never too old!”

Sandra Garlick, founder of the ‘Woman Who’ Awards said ‘The judges were blown away as Bina is a great example of someone who champions inclusion, lifelong learning, and human connection, she is a shining example of how determination and heart can shape not just a successful business but a legacy. We were delighted to recognise her’