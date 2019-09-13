Luton community organisations receive £160k from National Lottery

Community organisations in Luton are celebrating after receiving nearly £160,000 in National Lottery funding in the last three months.

The money raised by the game’s players is being distributed by the National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

Luton. Credit: Jane Russell.

In total, 17 projects in the town received a share of funding, including the GRASSROOTS Programme, 1mpact Parents – Flexible Outreach, Stopsley Communtity Primary School, and YOSA – The Nutrition Information Project.

A National Lottery spokesman, said: “The GRASSROOTS Programme received £9,750, and will use funding to run a series of storytelling workshops representing different cultures for young people within the community.

“This will help them to create cross cultural relationships.”

Meanwhile, funding for 1mpact Parents will be used to deliver online English language skills and training for isolated parents from BME communities.

The project aims to support participants to improve their language and digital skills, allowing them to overcome barriers to communication and move closer to securing employment, while also helping to reduce social isolation.

1mpact Parents received £10,000 of funding.

The spokesman added: “Stopsley Community Primary School’s Stopsley’s Sensory Garden project will create a sensory garden for both pupils of the school and members of the community to use and enjoy, as well as participate in training activities.

“This will enable them to have access to an outdoor space, learn new skills and improve community cohesion.

“The school also received £10,000 of National Lottery Funding.”

Another Luton organisation to benefit is YOSA, which will use the funding to run an event to help promote health and nutrition in the community. It received £9,995 of National Lottery funding.

Visit: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk to learn more.