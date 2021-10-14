Luton companies urged to give youngsters a helping hand

Luton businesses are being urged to invest in the town's youngsters under the Government’s Kickstart Scheme.

It not only gives a young unemployed person good work experience and a potentially life changing opportunity, but can provide them with a valuable asset to their organisation at no cost to the business.

The scheme provides funding to businesses to create six month placements for 16- to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit and at risk of long term-unemployment. Organisations can apply directly to the government’s Kickstart scheme or locally through the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce and NOAH Enterprise Kickstart Scheme who can administer placements on their behalf.

Luton Council has itself created some Kickstart work placements as part of its 2040 commitment to make Luton a healthy, fair and sustainable town, where everyone can thrive and no-one has to live in poverty.

As part of the placement, employers will help youngsters develop their skills and experience, providing support to look for long-term work; including CV and interview preparation and basic skills such as attendance, timekeeping and teamwork.

Jodie Yandall, Service Director for Inclusive Growth at Luton Council said: “It’s an extremely difficult time for a lot of young people - they have been particularly hard hit by the economic impact of the pandemic and that’s why this scheme is so welcome. It’s a great opportunity for business to have the benefit of a young person working for them which the government is paying for. It also gives businesses the opportunity to help play their part in helping with the wider post-pandemic economic recovery."

Employers receive funding for 100% of the relevant National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week for six months, plus associated employer National Insurance Contributions and employer minimum auto-enrolment pension contributions and the scheme is open to employers from all sectors. For each young person taken on they will also receive £1,500 to support their learning.

Business can spread the job start dates up until March 2022. They’ll get funding until 30 June 2022 if a young person starts their job on March 2022.