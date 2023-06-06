Luton entrepreneur helps pen bestselling book on business collaboration

The 15 Collaborettes proving collaboration is essential in business

A Luton businesswoman has helped pen a new book that has already reached bestseller status after being published this week.

Fab Collab was written by 15 successful female entrepreneurs, each sharing key learnings and experiences of using collaboration to grow and develop their businesses.

Luton-based businesswoman Bina Briggs – owner of Plain Talking HR – was one of the authors.

She said: “Collaboration has been vital for me and the success I have had has been down to the businesses I have worked with, it has made such a difference and I felt it was important to share my story and help others understand the power of collaboration.”

The authors are all members of the female business club, Sister Snog and were gathered together by founder Hela Wozaniak-Kay.

Hela said: “If you want to go fast in business, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. Collaborating with others is essential to grow your business.”

