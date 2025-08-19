Luton entrepreneur turns passion into profit thanks to Luton Online launchpad

Luton Online Digital Marketing Launchpad

A Luton-based entrepreneur has transformed her creative passion into a thriving business with the support of the Luton Online Digital Marketing Launchpad—and now the programme is encouraging more local businesses to follow in her footsteps.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beulah Celebrations, founded by Luton resident Beulah Moses in August 2024, specialises in bespoke balloon décor, floral installations, and event styling. From elegant baby showers to branded shop displays, Beulah’s vibrant designs have quickly built a reputation for bringing joy and creativity to special occasions.

Beulah’s journey was accelerated by the Luton Online Launchpad programme, which offers free digital marketing support, online resources, and one-to-one mentoring for local entrepreneurs. Through the programme, she gained vital skills in social media advertising, Canva, and Google My Business, as well as tailored marketing advice from a dedicated digital expert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stacey, my mentor, gave me such helpful advice and strategy tips—it helped build my confidence and gave me a clear direction for marketing my business," said Beulah.

Beulah Moses from Beulah Celebrations

"This isn’t just a side hustle; it’s my future. Luton Online gave me the tools and encouragement to believe in that dream." – Beulah Moses, Beulah Celebrations

Support for Local Businesses

The Luton Online Launchpad is more than a training programme—it’s a lifeline for local businesses seeking to grow their online presence. Entrepreneurs can access:

Free online workshops

On-demand training resources

One-to-one mentoring

Exclusive face-to-face workshops

This September, the programme will host a series of in-person workshops at The Hat Factory in Luton, offering practical guidance for entrepreneurs who want to strengthen their digital skills and grow their businesses.

Get Involved

If you have a business in Luton—or even just an idea you’re looking to develop—the Luton Online Launchpad can help you take the next step.

👉 Learn more and register at www.lutononlinelaunchpad.co.uk