Luton entrepreneur turns passion into profit thanks to Luton Online launchpad
Beulah Celebrations, founded by Luton resident Beulah Moses in August 2024, specialises in bespoke balloon décor, floral installations, and event styling. From elegant baby showers to branded shop displays, Beulah’s vibrant designs have quickly built a reputation for bringing joy and creativity to special occasions.
Beulah’s journey was accelerated by the Luton Online Launchpad programme, which offers free digital marketing support, online resources, and one-to-one mentoring for local entrepreneurs. Through the programme, she gained vital skills in social media advertising, Canva, and Google My Business, as well as tailored marketing advice from a dedicated digital expert.
"Stacey, my mentor, gave me such helpful advice and strategy tips—it helped build my confidence and gave me a clear direction for marketing my business," said Beulah.
"This isn’t just a side hustle; it’s my future. Luton Online gave me the tools and encouragement to believe in that dream." – Beulah Moses, Beulah Celebrations
Support for Local Businesses
The Luton Online Launchpad is more than a training programme—it’s a lifeline for local businesses seeking to grow their online presence. Entrepreneurs can access:
- Free online workshops
- On-demand training resources
- One-to-one mentoring
- Exclusive face-to-face workshops
This September, the programme will host a series of in-person workshops at The Hat Factory in Luton, offering practical guidance for entrepreneurs who want to strengthen their digital skills and grow their businesses.
Get Involved
If you have a business in Luton—or even just an idea you’re looking to develop—the Luton Online Launchpad can help you take the next step.
👉 Learn more and register at www.lutononlinelaunchpad.co.uk