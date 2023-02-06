Luton family business hopes to tackle skill shortages with pathway for young apprentices

A growing family business based in Luton is looking to partner with higher educational partners to offer greater career opportunities for young apprentices interested in becoming service engineers.

Truckloader Services in Luton aims to tackle a UK-wide shortage of skilled engineers and mechanics by opening its doors to young people who could benefit from vocational training across the South-East.

Based in Bilton Way, the business has seen its operations grow significantly in the last year and has already hired three new engineers to satisfy customer demand, with more local job openings to follow in 2023.

Truckloader Services team based in Bilton Way, Luton.

Lee Barnard, Director of Truckloader Services, explained: “As a country, it is widely accepted that we have a shortage of skilled people in mechanical engineering. Young people with hands-on talent in this field need to be appreciated just as much as those who are training for careers in technology. We would like to partner with local education providers to offer courses, or hire apprentices already studying, to offer vocational training that will help create the next generation of engineers that our region so badly needs.

“It isn’t just about preparing young people: we are equally as committed to working with semi-skilled engineers, perhaps those who have worked in the fabrication side of the industry, to help them grow and gain the skills required to become fully trained engineers.”

Truckloader Services was established in 2018 by Lee and his sister Carly, who have a combined 50 years of experience in the truck and after-sales industry. The company provides field sales or depot support to customers across the South-East including North London, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Bedfordshire.