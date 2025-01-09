Luton family business, Neville Trust, celebrates milestone 150-year anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long-standing family business, the Neville Trust Group of Companies, a significant employer in the region since 1875, is marking a major milestone in 2025 – 150 years of successful operations. Comprising Neville Funerals, Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery, Neville Trust has built a legacy of delivering high-quality services across construction, joinery, and funeral management, establishing itself as a trusted and innovative business leader and as a staunch supporter of local community groups, charities and initiatives.

Reflecting on this landmark year to come, Vicky Trumper, Director and fifth-generation Neville family member, said: “It’s an incredibly special year for us – our 150th anniversary is a testament to the enduring strength and adaptability of the Neville business and its teams while maintaining the values that have been at our core since the beginning.

“Our commitment to excellence and innovation continues to drive our businesses. From fostering talent through apprenticeships to adopting sustainable practices and supporting professional development, we’ve demonstrated that staying ahead in business is about both delivering exceptional services and investing in the future of our team and industries.”

“As a responsible company, we recognise that the delivery of these services at a high-quality offers a valuable opportunity to make a positive contribution to the communities within which we operate – this has been our ethos from the start. These contributions include charity support and fundraising, continuous professional development and wellbeing opportunities, improving our sustainability, and educating the next generation of apprentices.

The Trumper Family

“Much of what was established by our founders in 1875 – Thomas and Edward Neville – persists to this day. And we are so pleased we get to celebrate this milestone with our wonderful team members, past and present, and the communities who have helped us along the way.”

As part of its 150th anniversary celebrations, which will include a summer event for all employees (past and present) and their families, Neville Trust is rolling out several initiatives to emphasise its commitment to excellence and community impact.

Highlights include the launch of a 150-Day Volunteer Programme, empowering employees to dedicate their time to meaningful projects across the region; Charity Fundraising Efforts with some sporting events still being finalised – to raise funds for our four chosen charities of the year - Dementia UK, Mind Bedfordshire, School Readers and Keech Hospice Care and the launch of a Charity Recipe Book, with proceeds to be donated to Cancer Research UK. The history of the business, first published in 2000 at the 125th anniversary of the group is being rewritten to include the last 25 years as well.

The Trust will also be celebrating a significant 10-year anniversary for its monthly free bereavement support groups, Talking Elephants. Established to support the local community, these groups are run and managed by volunteers from the Neville Funerals team. Seeing more than 600 people every year across 9 locations in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, the groups provide a much-needed service for those who have suffered the loss of a loved one.

Vicky continues: “We are proud to be one of the oldest businesses in the region but reaching 150 years is not just about celebrating the past, it’s about recognising the present and preparing for the future. We’ve always embraced innovation and change while holding firm to the values that define us—integrity, quality, and service. This anniversary is a chance to reflect on our achievements and continue building a business that supports its people, clients, and communities.”

The group was originally founded as T&E Neville in 1875 by Thomas and Edward Neville. The brothers, who were born and brought up in Luton, had both completed apprenticeships in joinery and began working for themselves as builders, joiners and coffin makers. It is due to their forward-thinking investment and strategy that the group continues to be in existence some 150 years later.