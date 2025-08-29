Luton family funeral business celebrates 10 years of Luton Bereavement Group

Talking Elephants, the free bereavement support initiative founded by long-standing local business Neville Funerals, is marking a decade of providing comfort and support to those navigating grief.

Since its launch in Luton in 2015, the group has grown significantly — with attendee numbers increasing by 115 per cent, year on year, at its Luton sessions alone – a clear reflection of the growing need for accessible support in local communities. Across all the Talking Elephants sessions in 2025 so far, there have been 420 attendees and 90 hours volunteered from Neville Funerals team members.

The single group meeting has expanded to regular monthly sessions across all nine Neville Funerals branches in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire and a new Saturday Talking Elephants session at Luton. Each session offers a safe, welcoming space for people to share their experiences, connect with others, and feel less alone in their grief.

According to Sue Ryder’s ‘Back for a Moment’ campaign in 2025, 83 per cent of people think the nation doesn’t talk about death and grief and 88 per cent of people feel alone in their grief. It’s also found that 1 in 4 people feel they can’t talk about their grief. This data alone shows the urgent need for bereavement support across the country, ensuring people have a friendly face to turn to in their time of grief.

James Witham, Branch Manager at Neville Funerals comments: “This milestone is a time to reflect on the service provided by our wonderful team of volunteers. But it’s also an opportunity to recognise the important role our services play in Luton.

“We see firsthand the impact a loss has on mental and physical wellbeing. Since our reopening after the pandemic in 2021, we have delivered a total of 515 Talking Elephants sessions across our branches which have been attended by 2544 individuals. We recognised the demand for our services, which is why we launched our Luton Saturday sessions to accommodate those who have to work or have childcare commitments during the week.

“We are one of the only free, accessible bereavement support groups and there continues to be a lack of provision for those needing support during difficult points in life. A grief journey takes time, space and support, which is why we’re proud to provide a safe and welcoming environment for anyone facing the loss of a loved one. Talking Elephants provides a place for all individuals, offering a space to discuss grief and learn from others.”

James continued: “As we mark our 10-year anniversary, I’d like to say a huge thank you to every volunteer who has given their time to support those grieving within the local community. I know our teams see it as a great privilege to extend our services to bereavement support, but our sessions wouldn’t be able to run without their efforts. I’d also like to thank each individual who has come through the doors of our Talking Elephants sessions, we feel honoured to have been trusted with your grief journey and hope everyone knows the door is never shut.

“There is no time-limit to grieving, which is why the Talking Elephants’ doors remain open. Community is what makes these groups special and gives the opportunity for new friendships to be formed.”

Neville Funerals is part of the Neville Trust Group of Companies, a family-run enterprise that celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. Established in 1875 by brothers Thomas and Edward Neville, the Trust has been delivering services that make a positive contribution to the people of Luton and surrounding areas for six generations.

If you would like to know more about the bereavement support on offer from Neville Funerals, please visit the website: https://www.nevillefuneralservice.com/our-bereavement-support-services/