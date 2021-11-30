Luton family set up local food takeaway app

Shiblu Rahman, along with sister Sharmin and brother Shaek

Think Luton, think local. That's the premise of a new company set up to help the town's restaurants and takeaways.

Luton Eats is an online food ordering app exclusive to the Luton area, launched by a local family.

Shiblu Rahman, along with sister Sharmin and brother Shaek, say they are offering a service which will be more cost effective and locally focused than national providers.

Said Shiblu: "Seeing the impact the pandemic has had on the hospitality sector we wanted to start a new business that focused on providing better solutions to this sector. Being Luton locals ourselves, we also wanted to start a business focused on supporting local people as well as contributing to the local economy.

"From our research we discovered that independent food businesses and takeaways in Luton are charged anything from 15%- 30% commission by the large national food ordering apps, whilst also receiving little to no marketing support to grow their businesses. We looked at this and decided that there must be a fairer, more cost effective and more locally focused approach to supporting these businesses. And from this Luton Eats was born! "

The new company will be working with Luton based independent food businesses and for all orders taken from its app they will donate 25p to local charities and food banks.