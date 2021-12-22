Luton firm offers festive hope to those in need

A Luton company is swapping its Christmas party for a chance to support a charity helping those most in need.

Aerospace engineering company Leonardo, which has an office in Capability Green, is donating to Social Bite, to provide 4,000 meals this festive season.

Leonardo, which employs more than 7,500 people across the UK at its sites in Edinburgh, Basildon, Bristol, Luton, Lincoln, Southampton and Yeovil, was not able to hold its usual Christmas celebrations due to Covid. So for the second year running, it will instead be donating the funding for traditional employee celebrations to Social Bite.

Josh Littlejohn

The donation will allow Social Bite to buy 4,000 meals for those experiencing homelessness this Christmas throughout Scotland, London and the rest of the UK where the charity is based. Every Christmas, Social Bite opens its doors on Christmas Day and, this year, the charity is organising food provision all over the UK throughout the festive period in its annual ‘Festival of Kindness’ campaign. The Festival of Kindness has a mission to provide 300,000 meals, gifts and essential items to homeless and vulnerable people this Christmas

Norman Bone, Chair and CEO of Leonardo UK, said: “I am pleased that something positive is able to come out of what continues to be a tough time with Covid. All Leonardo employees can be proud that they have contributed to supporting those who find themselves most in need this Christmas. Last year we chose Social Bite because of their dedication to helping homeless people get back on their feet, going beyond food to provide employment, training, and an all-important social network. Throughout the last 12 months, their commitment to the cause has been unwavering. We hope this donation is able to provide some happier moment for the most vulnerable and in need this Christmas.”

Founded by Josh Littlejohn MBE and Alice Thompson, Social Bite began life as a small cafe and has since expanded right across the country. The charity has captured the imagination of the public over the years with sponsored sleepouts and other interactive events, supported by a host of high-profile individuals including Malala Yousafzai and George Clooney.