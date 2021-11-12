Luton has the lowest number of people who use the internet in the UK

Over a fifth of Luton people do not use or haven't used the internet in the past three months.

Data compiled by IT support experts, ramsac, reveals where the most internet users are around the UK, with a total number of 49,041,000 individuals using the internet in a three-month period.

But Luton is one of the smallest contributors, with only 125,000 active users or 77.8% of the population – the lowest percentage statistic in the entire nation, which includes Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Luton has the lowest number of internet users in the country

The neighbouring county of Hertfordshire had the highest quantity of internet users, with 874,000 users. In Central Bedfordshire there are 214,000 users, with 121,000 in Bedford or 88.9% of the population.

Looking at the age of internet users around the UK, women were the dominant users, with 24,758,000 users, compared to 24,283,000 men. However, when broken down by age group, 25 – 34 year old men used the internet the most, with 4,479,000 users. 45 – 54 year old women took second place, with 4,453,000 users. Both men and women aged 75+ used the internet the least, and a combined 2,108,000 men and women in the age group said they had never used the internet.

In May this year Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed that 6.6% of Luton’s population lacked access to digital equipment in 2019, but this figure sky-rocketed to 22.2% in 2020 - the worst in the UK.

The data was compiled by web design agency Rouge Media. It suggests that Luton’s population was left particularly vulnerable from the closure of schools and libraries - with many families unable to afford laptops for home schooling.

Commenting on the figures then, Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins said: “I am deeply concerned at the level of digital poverty in Luton and how it has increased loneliness and imposed barriers on children’s education during the pandemic.

“Over the past year, Luton Council and Luton Learning Link have done everything possible to ensure that local children can learn remotely, but urgent action needs to be taken nationally by the Conservative government to prevent children from being left behind.”